Forex reserves rise by $889 mn to lifetime high of $621.46 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by $889 million to a lifetime high of $621.464 billion in the week ended August 6, 2021, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the previous week ended July 30, 2021, the reserves had surged by $9.427 billion to reach $620.576 billion.

In the reporting week, the increase in the forex kitty was due to a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, as per weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

FCAs rose by $1.508 billion to $577.732 billion in the reporting week.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down by $588 million to $37.057 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $1 million to $1.551 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also fell by $31 million to $5.125 billion, as per the data.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 07:27 PM IST