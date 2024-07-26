Foreign Investors Spooked After Budget; Pull Out ₹10,710 Crore From Indian Market

Since the Union Budget, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have withdrew nearly Rs 10,710 crore from the Indian stock market due to increased taxes on capital gains from equity investments and derivatives trades.

FPIs sold stocks valued at Rs 2,975 crore on July 23, Rs 5,130 crore on July 24, and Rs 2,605 crore on July 25, according to stock exchange data. Simultaneously, since July 23, domestic institutional investors have purchased stocks valued at approximately Rs 6,900 crore.

FPIs had purchased stocks worth about Rs 18,000 crore between July 12 and July 22 in anticipation of a number of reform initiatives prior to the budget. Nirmala Sitharaman made significant announcements regarding capital gains tax in the budget.

Specifically, it is proposed that the rate of tax on long-term capital gains (LTCG) be set at 12.5 per cent for all asset classes, regardless of whether the transferor is a resident or non-resident.

Provisional data from NSE on July 22 indicated that foreign investors were net buyers of shares worth Rs 3,444 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 1,652 crore.

DIIs sold shares for Rs 15,205 crore and purchased shares worth Rs 13,553 crore. During the trading session, FIIs offloaded stocks valued at Rs 13,526 crore and bought shares worth Rs 16,970 crore.

