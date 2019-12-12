FORE School of Management to host 2-day International Conference on 'Frugal Approach to Innovation'

Center for Research and Innovation in Frugal Technology Management (CRIFT) at FORE School of Management, New Delhi is gearing up to host a power packed International Conference on 13th and 14th December. The two day FORE International Conference on Frugal Approach to Innovation will bring together thought leaders and pioneers in the field from all over the world. It is the first of its kind conference that will showcase India’s strength around frugal approach to innovation, which is the need of the times to come.

Suresh Prabhu, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, India will be the Chief Guest. R.C. Sharma, President, FORE School of Management, New Delhi is the Patron of the conference while Dr. Jitendra K. Das, Director, FORE School of Management, New Delhi is the Conference Chair. For its eighth conference in its annual International conference series, the B School has aligned with several leading strategic partners, who will bring their strengths to the conference.

CRIFT, the newest Center of Excellence at FORE School of Management, was set up with the aim of bringing technology institutes in India and abroad closer to the industry in a bid to share ideas on frugal innovations. The conference will be another step in that direction as it will create a platform for practitioners, policymakers and academics to engage in a dialogue. Beside the panel discussions, the conference will have two separate tracks for academics and practitioners, which will result in the industry applications weighing in on theoretical concepts and ideas.

Dr. V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, Dr. Prashant Jha, Head, Affordable Medical Technologies, School of Biomedical Engineering & Imaging Sciences, King's College London, Prof. M. Balakrishnan, Deputy Director (Strategy & Planning), IIT Delhi, Dr. Sumon Kumar Sinha, Founder and President, Sinhatech, US, and Ms. Orly Goldschmidt, Head of Public Diplomacy, Embassy of Israel in India are some of the leading speakers, who will share their thoughts and experiences at the conference.

Dr. Rajnish Tiwari, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Technology and Innovation Management (W-7), Hamburg University of Technology (TU Hamburg) will make his presence felt with a video address during the conference. The Center for Frugal Innovation at the Institute for Technology and Innovation Management at his University is the support partner for the conference, along with YuKTI - Yogya Kalakriti ki Taknike at Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. Srijan Sanchar is the Innovation Partner.

FICFAI 2019 conference also has several renowned Academic, Knowledge, and Industry Partners, Center for Frugal Innovation at the Institute for Technology and Innovation Management, Hamburg University of Technology (TU Hamburg), Germany, Leiden-Delft-Erasmus Centre for Frugal Innovation in Africa (CFIA), The Center for Research and Interdisciplinary (CRI) Paris, France,The Australasian Frugal Innovation Network (AFIN) Melbourne, Australia, Smart Village Movement, Sanshodhan and SunMoksha are naming a few who will add to the enriching experience it aims to create for all participants. The conference has invited research papers from academics, practitioners, research scholars and students. The selected papers along with posters will put frugal innovation into the spotlight and offer more food for thought for all participants. Overall, the International Conference will promote much needed lively and engaging discussion on the topic of frugal innovation.