Ford vs Tesla: Did Ford lovers just hit back at Tesla’s Elon Musk?

After various reports suggested that Tesla is losing market share in the US market to Ford's Mustang Mach-E, there was a series of discussions that followed. Participating in one such discussion was Space X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and which put a start to a new discussion.
Sam Korus who is an Analyst at ARK Investment tweeted some graphs which suggested that automobile manufacturing companies fail more often than general business. To which a Twitter user asked other than Tesla who is failing.
So, after a user tagged Musk in this series of tweets. Musk responded saying that Tesla and Ford are the only two American carmakers not to have gone bankrupt out of thousands of car startups. Contributing to this chain of conversation was Ford CEO Jim Farley, who wrote just one word and then it became a conversation about Ford versus Tesla.
Recalling the 2008 crisis, a Twitter user, Zach W, posted when the US government offered a bailout package, Ford had rejected the idea. But in reality Ford did not need money from the USD 80 billion bailout programme, but did take USD 5.9 billion in government loans in 2009 to retool its manufacturing plants.
However, what followed this was a series of Ford supporters and Tesla supporters talking ill about each other's products.
Ford is among the few traditional automobile players that have gone all aggressive about electric vehicle. The company is looking at only selling electric vehicles in Europe by 2030, it said Wednesday. The automaker may even spend USD1 billion to convert its factory in Germany, into its first EV production line in the region.