Food startup BVK Biryani launches '99-Minute Delivery' in re-usable tin containers

BVK's authentic Muslim Wedding style Biryani, now with guaranteed 99-minute home delivery across Chennai For foodies across the city Bai VeetuKalyanam (BVK) is the answer to their biryani cravings.

The two-year-old biryani-centric food startup, is raising the bar on preparing and serving freshly made biryani not only by ensuring every ingredient is of the best quality, but by keeping the farm-to-fork time of the meats at just a few hours.

BVK was launched in January 2020 and the team has worked at an unhurried pace, laying a firm foundation in the biryani business by emphasizing on standardizing the quality of their dishes.

At a time where fast food is trending and frozen food helps fasttrack the cooking business, Farheem S (Founder and CEO - BVK) takes pride in the fact that the meat they use is not taken from storage or bought from other vendors.

The time from slaughtering to cooking is less than 4 hours, which keeps the meat tender, fresh and healthy.

Maintaining the freshness of the cut is by far one of the biggest challenges in the restaurant business, which BVK has successfully mastered. The ingredients are ground in-house everyday as per requirement - nothing is pre-bought and stored.

And now this fresh meal will be delivered to customers within 99 minutes in eco-friendly reusable tin containers.

It has taken two years of hard work to build a customer base that has further strengthened their passion for what they do. Until now they worked only with pre-orders, in order to ensure the same quality in preparation was executed every single time food left their doors.

Today they have established multiple hubs across Chennai - at strategic points to enable quickest delivery even though the food is prepared in a centralised kitchen. With their own dedicated delivery fleet, they are all set to take on the challenge of the 99-minute delivery promise, and are in fact confident that soon they will be able to offer 60 minute and 30-minute delivery as well.

The crowning star on the menu is, of course, the Mutton Biryani. Hanuma Nagendra (CBO - BVK) believes that positioning themselves as a premium brand fits in with their motto - it's not about fulfilling your hunger; it's about creating an Experience.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 02:52 PM IST