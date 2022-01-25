Food delivery startup RailRestro sees 50% decline in sales due to COVID surge

RailRestro, a leading food delivery startup catering to train passengers, has witnessed a 50 per cent decline in sales, amid fresh COVID-hit turbulence in tour and travel activities, according to reports.

“In the third wave of COVID-19, the government has not imposed lockdown. Local businesses are running but there is an impact on the travel industry. Our sales have decreased by about 50 per cent because people are avoiding travel unless it’s very urgent,” stated RailRestro founder and director Manish Chandra.

Chandra added, “The number of daily orders started decreasing from the first week of January from a range of 10,000 -12,000 to 5,000-6,000. Approximately, there is a 50 per cent decline in orders per day.”

Chandra further added that the start-up firm remains optimistic that the intensity of the current COVID wave will be less with greater vaccination coverage and normalisation in the travel industry will be restored.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:57 PM IST