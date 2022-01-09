FMCG cos see customers pantry loading as COVID-19 cases rise

FMCG companies witnessed an increase in demand in the past two weeks, as consumers stocked up in the wake of increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Companies such as Parle Products, Dabur India and ITC, are keeping extra stock of raw materials to avoid any disruptions in the supply chain.

The FMCG companies also expect that a sudden increase in COVID cases and some restrictions imposed by local authorities in some states would impact the demand for out of home' channels products.

The companies expect further accelerated digitalisation -- e-commerce and omnichannel presence with technology platforms expected to play a strong role.

Dabur India Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra stated that the company has ramped up supplies and increased pipeline inventory in anticipation of any disruptions.

While ITC added that emerging channels like e-commerce are gaining traction with increased penetration and adoption.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 07:24 PM IST