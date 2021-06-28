FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s 8 mantras to ‘pep up’ ravaged economy

BOOSTER SHOT

· FM announces Rs 6.28 lakh crore stimulus package

· First 5 lakh tourist visas to be issued free of charge

· Financial aid to 11,000 registered tourist guides, travel and tourism stakeholders

· Rs 23,220 crore earmarked for healthcare infra

· Rs 1.1 lakh cr loan guarantee scheme for Covid-affected sectors

· Additional ₹ 1.5 lakh cr under the ECLGS

· Govt aims to reach 25 lakh small borrowers under CGS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced eight new schemes to perk up the economy that has been in doldrums due to the pandemic. The FM has put a special focus on the health and tourism sector.

The measures include a ₹ 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for the Covid-affected and an additional ₹ 1.5 lakh crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) that was launched as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat package last year. The announcements come at a time, when India is still struggling to come out of devastating Covid-19 second wave.

The schemes entail enhancement of existing relief measures such as ECGLS and support for state governments. Besides, a total of four new measures were announced to provide loans to micro finance credit users as well as the tourism industry.