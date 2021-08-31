FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges young tax officers to give ideas to amplify tech use in I-T dept

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday urged young tax officers to give new ideas to amplify use of technology in the functioning of the Income Tax Department.

Sitharaman addressed the officers of the department in the national capital, which was followed by an interactive session, especially with young officers, on various aspects of the department's functioning.

"Hon'ble FM urged young officers to give new ideas amplifying greater use of technology in the functioning of ITD esp in light of recent extensive changes. FM also exhorted the seniors to act as a "speaking bridge" to guide young officers as the ITD moves from paper to technology," the I-T Department tweeted after the meeting.

Minister of State for Finance P P Chaudhary, who was also present during the meeting, appreciated the department's role in garnering revenue and complimented the officers of the department for their tireless work, despite the challenges faced during the difficult COVID times.

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj and Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman JB Mohapatra were also present during the meeting.

Separately, Sitharaman also addressed the officers of Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC), including officers from Central GST Delhi zone and Delhi Customs.

The minister had last week held similar meetings with the CBDT and CBIC officers in Mumbai.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 09:26 PM IST