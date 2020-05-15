Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Updates: Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for farmers, says FM

8 measures relate to strengthening infrastructure, capacities and building better logistics, while the rest 3 will pertain to governance and administrative reform: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Funds transfer worth Rs 18,700 crores has been done under PM KISAN in past 2 months: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
During COVID lockdown period, the demand for milk reduced by 20-25%. A new scheme to provide interest subvention at 2% per annum to dairy cooperatives for 2020-21. The scheme will unlock Rs 5000 cr additional liquidity, benefit to 2 cr farmers: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
To help Fisheries sector, operations of Marine Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture has been relaxed to cover Inland Fisheries: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for farm gate infrastructure for farmers: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Rs 10,000 crore in a cluster-based approach or the formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFE): FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Rs 20,000 crore Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for development of marine and inland fisheries. 55 lakh people expected to get employment from this program: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
National Animal Disease Control Programme for Foot and Mouth Disease and Brucellosis launched with a total outlay of Rs 13,343 cr: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund of Rs 15,000 crores will be set up: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Rs 4000 crore allocated for promotion of herbal cultivation; 10,00,000 hectare will be covered in the next 2 years: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
National Medicinal Plants Board will bring 800-hectare area by developing a corridor of medicinal plants along the banks of river Ganga: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Rs 500 crore for beekeeping initiatives, aims to increase income for 2 lakh beekeepers with special thrust on capacity building of women: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Operation Greens to be extended from Tomatoes, Onions and Potatoes (TOP) to all fruits and vegetables (TOTAL): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Government to amend the Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers; agriculture products including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potatoes to be de-regulated: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
A central law will be formulated to provide adequate choices to the farmers to sell produce at an attractive price, barrier-free interstate trade and framework for e-trading of agricultural produce: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
