FM Nirmala Sitharaman admits fuel price 'dharamsankat'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday acknowledged that consumers have a case for lower petrol and diesel prices but said a reduction in taxes to make that happen should be a joint call of the central and state governments.

‘‘The government is in a state of dharmasankat [a big dilemma]," said Nirmala Sitharaman at a press conference in New Delhi responding to a question on cutting the prices of petrol and diesel.

The dilemma stems from the fact that as much as 60 per cent of the retail price of petrol, which has shot above Rs 100-mark in some places in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and is at an all-time high elsewhere in the country, is made up of central and state taxes. Taxes make up for about 56 per cent of the record high diesel rates.