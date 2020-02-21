Flipkart urges Karnataka HC to quash anti-trust probe

Days after the Karnataka High Court ordered a stay on the anti-trust probe on e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart, Walmart-backed Flipkart has moved the court urging it to set aside the probe.

In its writ petition, Flipkart Internet Private Ltd said that although the High Court has ordered a stay on the investigation, the probe order of Competition Commission of India (CCI) "deserves to be set aside".

"The Impugned Order has directed an investigation without making a determination of the existence of an essential jurisdiction fact i.e. the existence of a 'prima facie' case," said the petition dated February 18. It further said that the order was passed in a pre-determined manner, by treating allegation of abuse of dominance as an anti-competitive agreement.