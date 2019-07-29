Flipkart launches its first 'furniture centre'

New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart on Sunday said that it has launched its first "furniture experience centre", in Bengaluru. "In order to give a touch and feel experience to customers in an ever-growing online furniture market, Flipkart has introduced its first furniture experience centre in Bangalore," it said.

The company said that it is also working with Google to enhance customers' overall viewing experience at these centres through integration with Google Lens.

The statement said furniture is one of the fastest growing online categories, witnessing a surge in demand from across metros, tier-I and tier-II towns.