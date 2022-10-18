Flipkart launches Flipverse, Users can now shop in Metaverse

Flipkart launches Flipverse | FireDrops

Flipkart on Monday launched Flipverse, a Metaverse-based shopping platform where consumers can shop in a photorealistic virtual destination. The project is for now at the nascent stage and is expected to gain users interest during the current festive mood.

Flipverse can be accessed from the e-commerce platform's app and it is available on Flipkart's newly launched platform FireDrops, the company said. In the first phase, only Android users will be able to experience Flipverse for a week from October 17.

This Metaverse project is going to transform the e-commerce world as users will be able to walk around the store and enjoy the 3-D rendered store displays. It will also allow users to navigate through a virtual shopping mall and interact with digital storefronts.

Users will be able to collect supercoins and digital collectables. It also has a variety of Web3.0 technologies that are being provided by Polygon-incubated company eDAO. The other features offered by Flipverse also include super high fidelity, Metaverse-ready avatars, claimable offers and more.

Flipverse will also include games, drops, NFTS, contests, brand activations, mystery boxes and so much more. The brands that are partnering with the e-commerce giant include Puma, Lavie, Campus, VIP, Himalaya, Noise, Butterfly India and Tokyo Talkies.

How to enter Flipverse?

1. You will need to open Firedrops by Flipkart on your desktop or laptop and then click 'Enter Flipverse'.

2. Then you will be able to see a code on your screen that you can scan with your phone.

3. You will then be led to the FireDrops app where you can choose a username and select Flipverse from the menu.

4. This will directly enter your avatar in the metaverse. The metaverse will look like a big hall where products from different brands will be available.

This year, Flipkart entered the world of web3 partnering with Nothing phone and the company also recently partnered with eDAO to create a digital treasure hunt during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.