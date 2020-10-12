Flipkart introduces 45-day paid festive internship for students: Here's all you need to know

"The programme has been designed to shape India's future workforce in various essential supply chain roles, which will help in creating an ecosystem of well-qualified, well-trained and skilled professionals in the long run," Flipkart said in a statement.

According to a report by India Today, interns will be paid Rs 500 per day. However, the pay can differ from state to state and can be as high as Rs 600 per day.

The company said that apart from money, the interns will also get a chance to learn new skills. “Upon joining, students will be trained in various aspects of supply chain management while following strict practices that prioritise their health and safety,” said the company.

While talking about the the programme, Flipkart's senior Vice-President Amitesh Jha told India Today that it will be a 45-day paid internship where students will learn the critical skills required to work in supply chain management. "We introduced Launchpad internship program last year to offer students hands-on experience of working in a state-of-the-art modern supply chain and inculcate necessary skills to succeed in this industry. We are confident of providing an engaging and immersive working experience to our interns during the upcoming festive season, which will help generate more interest towards the supply chain,” Jha told India Today.