Flipkart inks pact with Assam govt to promote handloom, handicraft sectors

E-commerce giant Flipkart has signed an agreement with the Assam government to promote the state's local artefacts and handloom products on its digital marketplace, an official said.

The partnership between the Assam Industries and Commerce Department and the e-commerce firm will enable the state's local artisans, weavers and craftsmen to showcase their hallmark products to millions of customers across the country.

"The Assam government and Flipkart both will focus on creating avenues to increase business and trade inclusion opportunities for these underserved segments of the society, thereby adding further thrust to the government's initiative to build a self-reliant Bharat," the company said in a statement.

The homegrown e-commerce firm has been expanding the reach of its Flipkart Samarth programme to provide market access to the artisan and weaver community across India, leveraging technology and innovation, Flipkart Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said.

"Through this partnership, local artisans, weavers and handicraft makers will enjoy dedicated benefits under the Flipkart Samarth programme that will further boost their growth and prosperity," he said.

Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said Assam is known for its rich, diverse and traditional heritage.

"We are happy that the agreement with Flipkart will enable our local artisans and weavers to showcase their products to a wider population," he said.

Flipkart Samarth programme has been playing a significant role in building capabilities within the rural and the underserved society of the country, the company said.

"The programme is today supporting the livelihood of more than 6,00,000 artisans, weavers, and micro-enterprises across India," it added.