Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal moves Madras HC challenging ED notice in Rs 23,000 cr FDI case

Chennai: Nine years after the Enforcement Directorate had initiated action against Flipkart in connection with an alleged violation of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy to the tune of about Rs 23,000 crore, its co-founder Sachin Bansal has moved the Madras High Court challenging it.

Flipkart had issued shares to its foreign investors between 2009 and 2014. Alleging that this was in violation of the FDI policy, the ED had initiated action in 2013. From 2013 to 2015, Bansal attended the inquiry proceedings. Bansal submitted to the court that he did not obstruct the investigation and instead cooperated with the agency and submitted the required documents during this period.

Subsequently, he did not hear from the ED and believed that the agency had closed the inquiry. Meanwhile, Bansal exited the Flipkart group in August 2018 when it was acquired by Walmart International.

Against this backdrop, Bansal said on August 5 this year that he received a show cause notice from the Special Director, the adjudicating authority under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), in Chennai, for commencing proceedings under Section 16 of FEMA. The show cause notice is based on a complaint from the Deputy Director of Enforcement in Bengaluru on June 28, Bansal submitted.

Contending that the complaint was lodged after several years of delay, he submitted, “The rekindling of stale matters pursuant to the impugned notice will also wrongfully and unfairly disturb settled rights and interests of the petitioner and the rights of other third parties pursuant to a bona fide transfer (of shares) by the petitioner.”

Justice R. Mahadevan on Friday questioned the ED for the delay and directed it to file a detailed counter affidavit in three weeks.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 08:38 PM IST