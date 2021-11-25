Flipkart announces partnership with kids fashion brand Hopscotch

Flipkart has announced a partnership with Hopscotch, Indian kids fashion brand, as it continues to create opportunities in the branded Kids Fashion segment in the 0-14 years age group.

Flipkart will make available a wide range of kids branded fashion from Hopscotch across the country, according to a company press release.

In the past year, Flipkart has witnessed a 60 percent YoY growth in the branded kids fashion segment, with a majority of new customers coming in from T2+ regions. The majority of customers shopping for branded kids fashion on Flipkart today tend to be in the 25-40 age group, and are more conscious about fabric composition and branded clothing for kids.

Nishit Garg, Vice President – Flipkart Fashion, said, “At Flipkart, we’ve sharpened our focus on the kids fashion segment which has helped us scale the business to 3X in the past 2 years, with majority growth being driven by new customers. When shopping for children, trust and safety play a key role and we continue to address this requirement through the best product selection made available through the widest range of sellers and brand partners. The launch of Hopscotch is in line with this and we believe that their high-quality kids fashion products will bring immense value from a choice perspective.”

Rahul Anand, Founder & CEO – Hopscotch, said, “ Our partnership with Flipkart will further enable us to reach millions of such consumers across the country."

Hopscotch presents a value-fashion range of stylish kids fashion starting at a price range beginning Rs 349.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 06:07 PM IST