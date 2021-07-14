Fixed deposit vs Savings account: Where should you invest?

In the above table you can see that Bajaj Finance FD gives you the option of investing your savings for a fixed tenor at impressive FD rates. The fixed deposit calculator available on the Bajaj Finserv website provides you with your estimated returns at maturity even before you choose to invest. Hence, you can plan your financial goals and expenses better with this online tool.

The other benefits of investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD are listed below:

High FD interest rates

A savings account provides lesser returns for a same deposit and amount and tenor as compared to a fixed deposit, as the former is calculated using the simple interest formula, giving returns on only the principal amount. On the other hand, the interest earned through an FD is higher as it is calculated using the compound interest formula.

Bajaj Finance online FD offers high FD interest rates up to 6.75% for senior citizens, irrespective of their mode of investment and interest rates up to 6.60% for non-senior citizens investing online.

Loan against FD

Financiers like Bajaj Finance also allow you to apply for a collateral-free loan against your FD, a provision that isn’t offered by savings accounts. The loan amount against fixed deposits offered by Bajaj Finance can be up to 75% of the FD value. Hence, providing liquidity when you need it the most.

Easy online investment process

An end to end online process adopted by Bajaj Finance online FD enables you to benefit from the contactless investment procedure. You can also avail an additional 0.10% rate benefit for booking online!

High credit ratings bestowed by credit rating agencies like CRISIL and ICRA establish how safe it is to deposit in the FD plans provided by Bajaj Finance.

Therefore, you can easily invest in a Bajaj Finance online FD without having to worry about returns, defaults or untimely interest payouts.