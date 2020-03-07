Fitch: RBI action can backfire

Mumbai: The takeover of the board of directors by the Reserve Bank of India has cast light on governance risks in India's banking sector and has highlighted systemic risks, Fitch Ratings said.

"There is a risk that the already poor operating environment for the banking sector could suffer further impairment if the government's efforts to tackle problems in the bank fail to provide reassurance to depositors and investors," the ratings agency said.

In 2019, the global agency had assigned a negative outlook to India's banking sector, while lowering its operating environment rating to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'.

Fitch said, “The central bank's takeover of Yes Bank appears intended to restore depositor confidence. However, we believe that there is a risk that the RBI's move could backfire if it prompts depositors to shift their money to institutions that are perceived to be safer.

This could pose liquidity challenges, particularly for smaller private banks with weaker franchises or more limited access to support from parent entities.”

It added that this could also lead to another crisis of confidence for wholesale debt markets, resulting in a tightening of financing conditions, and offset the impact of the recent efforts taken by the central bank to boost liquidity in the system, and thereby expose non-bank financial institutions and the real estate sector to further pressures.

It added that while non-banking companies source very little of their funding from YES Bank, the sector could be indirectly hit if weak investor appetite triggers renewed funding challenges.

"The speed of the authorities' resolution of the situation at Yes Bank is likely to be an important factor in determining the reaction of depositors and financial markets," it said.

Today, the RBI announced a draft scheme for the reconstruction of YES Bank wherein State Bank of India will acquire up to 49% in the bank, while safeguarding deposits and retaining all employees.

Fitch does not rate YES Bank but said that the latest developments can be viewed as a failure of the bank on a standalone basis.