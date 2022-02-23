Fitch affirms Power Grid Corporation's 'BBB-' rating; outlook negative

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd's (Powergrid) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Negative. The agency has also affirmed Powergrid's senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'.

The ratings are constrained by credit profile of the India sovereign (BBB-/Negative), which owns 51.34 percent of the company, under Fitch's Government Related Entities Rating Criteria.

Powergrid's 'bbb+' Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) benefits from the regulatory nature of more than 90 percent of its revenue, supported by a stable regulatory regime (current five-year regulatory tariff period ends in March 2024) that provides certainty of cash flows, along with Powergrid's dominant market position in the Indian power transmission sector and strong financial profile.

Powergrid's rating is capped by Indian sovereign rating under Fitch's Government-Related Entities Rating Criteria. "We assess the company's status, ownership and control as well as its support record as 'Strong', similar to the assessments for GAIL (India) Limited (BBB-/Negative) and NTPC Limited (BBB-/Negative), in line with the criteria. We assess the financial implications of default as 'Strong' and socio-political implications of default as 'Moderate' for all three entities," Fitch Ratings said.

Linkages of some of the regional peers, like Indonesia's PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) (PLN, BBB/Stable), State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC, A+/Stable) and Vietnam Electricity (BB/Positive), with their respective sovereigns are assessed as stronger than that for POWERGRID. This is driven by 100 perent sovereign ownership, a higher degree of control by the state and a consistent record of state support. In addition, we assess their defaults would have larger socio-political impact and more severe financial implications for the state and other GREs compared with Powergrid, the ratings agency said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 02:46 PM IST