Fiscal consolidation takes a back seat in Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2021: S&P Global Ratings

S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday said India's budget for the next fiscal is an effort of the government to shore up economic recovery, but fiscal consolidation would pose a stout challenge to policymakers going forward.

The rating agency currently does not see any material effect from the budget on India's key credit factors, but the economy's brightening growth prospects will be critical to maintaining the sustainability of public finances.

It said general government debt is likely to hover at more than 90 per cent of GDP over the next few years.