FirstCry Parent Brainbees Solutions On Their Way To Dalal Street

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The parent company of FirstCry, Brainbees Solutions Ltd., an online e-commerce platform, announced on Monday that it had received Rs 1,886 crore from anchor investors just one day before its initial share sale opened.

The list of anchor investors includes the Government of Singapore, Nomura Funds, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity Funds, Goldman Sachs Funds, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, and SBI Life Insurance Company. The circular was uploaded on the BSE website.

Price band and issue size

Public subscription for the IPO, which has a price range of Rs 440–465 per share, will begin on August 6 and end on August 8.

The exchange filing states that Brainbees Solutions has assigned 4.05 crore equity shares at the upper end of the price range, or Rs 465 per share, to 71 funds. The total transaction value now stands at Rs 1,886 crore.

The Pune-based Brainbees Solutions public offering consists of an offer for sale (OFS) component of up to 5.44 crore shares valued at Rs 2,528 crore by current shareholders and a new issue of equity shares valued at Rs 1,666 crore. This brings the issue size to a total of Rs 4,194 crore.

Reservations in IPO

According to the company, qualified institutional buyers will receive 75 per cent of the issue size, non-institutional investors will receive 35 per cent, and retail investors will receive the remaining 10 per cent.

Use of funds from public issue

The company will use net proceeds from the fresh issue for setting up new modern stores under the brand 'BabyHug', investment in subsidiaries, overseas expansion, and sales and marketing initiatives. Besides, a portion will be used for corporate general purposes.

Book-running lead managers

The issue's book-running lead managers are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Ltd, Bank of America Securities India Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, and Avendus Capital Private Ltd.