First 10 hotels in the world to operate with Net Zero Carbon emissions from ITC Hotels Group | Booking.com

Paving the way for the global hospitality industry, in a one of its kind remarkable feat, 10 properties of the ITC Hotels Group have attained "Net Zero Carbon Status" by achieving coveted "LEED Zero Carbon Certification" by USGBC (United States Green Building Council).

This achievement reaffirms ITC Hotels' commitment to responsible luxury and sustainability. Already, ITC Hotels is the world's largest chain with the maximum number of LEED Platinum certified properties as per USGBC.

Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, said, "Responsible luxury is our guiding ethos at ITC Hotels. We endeavour to create planet positive experiences. The net zero project aligns with India's vision of significantly cutting emissions and are a critical driving force behind the transformation of buildings, cities and communities to continue to sustain future generations."

LEED Zero, developed by the USGBC, is a complement to LEED that verifies the achievements of net zero goals and signals market leadership.

The first 10 hotels in the world to have achieved this landmark are:

1. ITC Windsor, Bengaluru (first hotel in the world)

2. ITC Grand Chola, Chennai (second and largest hotel in the world)

3. ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru (third hotel in the world)

4. Welcomhotel Bengaluru (fourth hotel in the world)

5. Welcomhotel Guntur (fifth hotel in the world)

Read Also ITC to reward employees with shares over Rs 19 lakhs as stock options

6. Welcomhotel Chennai (sixth hotel in the world)

7. ITC Mughal, Agra (seventh hotel in the world)

8. Welcomhotel Coimbatore (eighth Hotel in the world)

9. Welcomhotel Sheraton, New Delhi (9th Hotel in the World)

10. ITC Grand Central, Mumbai (10th Hotel in the World)

LEED Zero Carbon Certification recognises buildings operating with Net Zero Carbon emissions on annual basis.

The certification provides a transparent accounting of the carbon balance i.e. carbon emitted due to energy consumption and occupant transportation v/s carbon avoided to achieve Net Zero Certification, entity's carbon balance should be either '0' or negative. (Carbon Balance Total Carbon Emitted - Total Carbon Avoided)

At a time when the world is closely monitoring and benchmarking the carbon emissions by each and every sector, this achievement by the ITC Hotels group is a big global step towards sustainablity.