Firms, NGOs, vehicle manufacturers allowed to open driver training centres, issue driving licences

Entities including vehicles manufacturers associations, non-profit organisations and private firms are allowed to open accredited driver training centres and also issue driving licences to individuals on completion of prescribed training.

According to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the new facility will be in addition to the existing facility of giving driving licences by Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). "Any legal entity such as companies, associations, firms, NGOs, private establishment/automobile associations/ vehicle manufacturers'' association/ autonomous body/private vehicle manufacturers etc. shall be eligible to apply for accreditation of DTC, subject to the following criteria," the ministry said in guidelines issued on August 2, 2021.

It further said the legal entity must have required infrastructures/facilities on land stipulated under the CMV Rules, 1989, and also must have a clean record since inception. "The applicant has to show its financial capacity to manage adequate resources to run the centre to the satisfaction of the state/UT," it said.

According to the guidelines, state governments shall do wide publicity of provisions about accredited driving training centres and mechanism for grant of accreditation. MoRTH said the whole process of award of permission for accreditation of DTC shall be completed by the designated authority within sixty days of receipt of application. The accredited DTC shall submit yearly performance report to the concerned regional transport offices (RTOs)/district transport offices (DTOs), it said.

The central government shall not provide any grant for operation of such accredited centres, according to the guidelines. However, the ministry said there is no bar from seeking support under CSR from the corporate sector or under any other scheme of the centre or state. It said the accredited DTC shall develop its website. The training calendar, training course structure, training hours, working days, list of trainings/ trained, details of instructors, result of training, available facilities, list of holidays, training fee, etc, shall be made available by the accredited DTC on their website, the ministry said