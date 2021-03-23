Firefox Firestorm powered by Cycle-on 2021, organised at Gaur Chowk with 150 participants

The much-awaited event Firefox Firestorm powered by Cycle-on was organized on March 21, at Gaur Chowk, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. More than 150 participants took part in the cycling rally and everyone covered 10 kilometers of distance during the event.

The idea of Cycle-On as a brand is the brainchild of Rajinder Singla, Abhishek Ranjan, and Saurabh Sharma. The primary purpose of the event was to promote cycling as not only a fitness medium but as a lifestyle. The Cycle-on brand will conduct more events and exhibition in future also to promote the same. It will also help the cycling industry to get its due recognition which with time has lost its appeal.

The chief guest of the event was Jitendra Advani, who is the Fit India ambassador. The flag-off was done at 7am