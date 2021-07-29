Business

Updated on

Fintech startup Slice raises Rs 75.5 cr in fresh round of debt funding

By FPJ Web Desk

Slice credit card
Slice credit card
Slice

Fintech startup Slice today announced that it has raised Rs 75.5 crores in debt in Q1FY22 from multiple financial institutions like, Northern Arc Capital, Niyogin Fintech Limited, Credit Saison India, & Vivriti Capital to name a few.

Launched in 2019, Slice launched an instant rewards program and slice in 3 feature in June 2021. Slice in 3 is a pioneer feature in the industry, which allows users to convert their monthly bills into 3 months without any extra cost.

Rajan Bajaj, Founder & CEO, Slice, said, “The banking industry in India often views credit cards as a loan product instead of a high-frequency payment instrument. Therefore, banks’ main focus is to optimize the fees and portfolios while overlooking the experience. However, we see Slice card as a classic payment product, and we are solving it as a customer experience problem with a customer-centric approach in mind.”

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in