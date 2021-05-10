Fintech RapiPay to help COVID-19 vaccination search, registration

Fintech RapiPay aims to facilitate COVID 19 vaccination registration through its agent app and website. Currently, RapiPay’s B2B app has more than 5 lakhs installs from retailers and merchants.

How does it work

RapiPay has used a tool on its website and app that redirects users to COVID vaccination data available on CoWIN website on LIVE basis. RapiPay agents access this app daily to serve crores of customers for payments, AEPS and remittance services, the company said.

Using the same app, agents will be able to seamlessly assist their customers to check vaccination availability in their area and accordingly register for the vaccination slot.

Yogendra Kashyap, CEO, RapiPay said, “With this initiative, vaccination registration can be facilitated through our direct business outlets (DBOs) who use RapiPay daily for their business. We are hopeful that with this facility a lot of people will not crowd the immunization center and help maintain social distance which is the need of the hour.”

India, in the last 24 hours, recorded 3,66,161 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,754 related deaths. For the first time after four straight days COVID-19 count has risen by less than 4,00,000 fresh infections. India's daily death toll, too, was more than 4,000 in the last two days. However, only 14.74 lakh samples were tested on Sunday, compared to the 18-19 lakh samples a day.