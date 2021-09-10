Fintech OroPocket introduces Auto-Invest Plan for tokenized gold, silver

OroPocket, a fintech solution that tokenizes real-world assets like gold, silver, and other precious metals into digital assets, today announced the launch of its latest product offering, an all-new way of saving money - the Auto Invest Plan (AIP).

AIP, available both on the web and as a mobile application is a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) for precious metals like gold and silver. It is an investment strategy similar to SIP in which an investor can set an amount at pre-decided intervals (daily/weekly or monthly). What sets AIP apart is the unique factor wherein OroPocket allows investors to make investments in Digital gold and silver, according to a press release.

India has seen a blockchain and crypto boom in recent years and currently ranks second in terms of crypto adoption globally. Historically, gold has been the safest mode of investment in times of inflation as its price doesn't move with market prices. Furthermore, investment in gold-based AIP carries a unique significance as unlike stocks and bonds, the return on gold is based on its price appreciation. Gold has an annualised return of 24 percent compared to the interest rates on Fixed Deposits and Recurring Deposits of 5.25 percent and 6.96 percent respectively, according to a press release.

How it works

Users would be able to invest as low as Rs 100 per day along with one tap liquidation via UPI which ensures no lock-in periods. Users can set up automatic payments i.e. auto mandate from their bank account, for easy and timely payments.

Tarusha Mittal, COO and Co-founder, OroPocket said, “Through Auto-Invest Plan, users would be able to invest easily without the stress of lock-in periods and would also be able to track their return on investments through the AIP calculator. The aim of AIP is to allow users to earn higher and more liquid returns on their investments as well as make our users understand the digital assets investment space well to steadily grow their investments.”

To begin with AIP, anyone can sign up on the OroPocket mobile app. Those signing up for the first time will receive an introductory 1mg of gold and 1g of silver for free.

Another striking feature of this platform is that users can compare their return on investment (ROI) achieved from Auto-Invest directly with other investment instruments through the mobile application itself by using the AIP calculator feature on it. Thus, they can make the right decision with a reliable plan of their choice and the security of blockchain.

Mohit Madan, CEO and Co-founder, OroPocket said, “OroPocket aims to drive financial inclusion and freedom among our users and all the services and platforms provided in our ecosystem are directed towards that one goal.”

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 05:20 PM IST