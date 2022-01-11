Fintech IppoPay raises $2.1 mn Seed round from Coinbase Ventures, others

IppoPay, a one-stop neo-bank for Bharat offering all banking services under one umbrella, announced it has raised $2.1 million in Seed funding from Coinbase Ventures, Better Capital, Blume Founders Fund, and a number of high-profile angel investors.

Founded in November 2020, the IppoPay has enabled 50,000 offline merchants and daily income earners in the Indian Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural market to increase their revenues through the acceptance of online payments.

This new funding round will be used to further strengthen IppoPay’s technology stack, including its payments engine, as well as power the company’s growth into new regions and market segments, such as small-to-medium-sized businesses. The company is also launching BNPL, a (technology/platform/feature) that will equip offline retailers to offer their customers easy access to credit at the point of sale.

“Our goal is to help offline merchants increase their sales and profits 10x while reducing friction in the customer experience,” said IppoPay CEO, Mohan K. “We want to put to an end the tedious and time-intensive tasks of handling finances. IppoPay will work towards servicing and transforming businesses in every region and segment of the Indian economy.”

“I am excited to see Coinbase Ventures and Blume Ventures join us on the IppoPay journey as the company defines the financial digitization roadmap for millions of small businesses in Tier 2 to Tier 4 India with a suite of products for payment, payouts, BNPL, and more”, said Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital, an early backer of fintech innovators like Slice, Rupeek, Open, and others.

Sarita Raichura, Blume Founders Fund, “We met Mohan and Jaikumar multiple times and loved the hustle - in a short period, they managed to achieve tremendous progress - from partnerships with banks to gaining traction in hinterland India. They have focussed on solving problems for Solopreneurs and SMEs in Tier 2/3/4 India and are providing a full-stack payment solution."

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 05:37 PM IST