Fintech has helped in transforming banking, economic scenario, says RBI (Services Board) chief

Dr Amitabh Rajan (Rtd IAS), who is also the current chairman of RBI (Services Board) explained that how the current financial technologies have transformed the Indian banking and economic scenario post 2008 global economic crisis. The corporate governance in India has got a prime importance in every organisation, he said.

He said that the amended Companies Act, 2013 has come at the right time and India has done it rightly. Rajan was addressing at DYPIU on the occasion of induction of newly admitted students to the university here today.

Rajan advised the new generation students to come forward and learn all innovative technologies coming up in the system like digital arena; blockchain, data science, AR/VR artificial intelligence. Because the entire governance in any country now is controlled by corporate governance concept, he said.

On this occasion, Prof Prabhat Ranjan, vice chancellor of DYPIU described all the innovative facilities and technologies adopted by the university for the new generation students to create the future concept in the world, which includes generation of energy by nuclear fusion, Lab in the Bag, Fab Lab and use of robotics & digital media technology in day-to-day life.

He also informed the audience that now DYPIU has got its own oxygen generating and bottling plant.

The DYPIU expatriate professor Dr Sabahudin Hadzialic motivated the newly admitted students about how the career and future life can be shaped on the basis of self-analysis, family and cultural values. He shared his experience of teaching in Europe.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 06:54 PM IST