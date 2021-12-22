Fintech FloBiz launches PoS Billing, a solution for retailers, franchises

Following the success of its GST Billing and Accounting Software myBillBook, the Bengaluru based fintech FloBiz today has announced the launch of its Point-of-Sale Billing solution for retailers and franchises.

The retail industry accounts for 10 percent of India's GD. Keeping the scale and the specific needs of this industry in mind, the solution has been designed to provide a faster billing experience using keyboard shortcuts and barcode scanning.

How to avail of PoS Billing

PoS Billing will be available to all myBillBook users within its desktop application with a free 14 days trial period. myBillBook has also introduced marketing capabilities for businesses to promote their products and offerings with bulk promotional SMS, making it a one-stop solution for invoicing, inventory management, payment collection, business reporting and CRM for the entire SMB sector.

Highlights of myBillBook PoS Billing:

Faster billing using keyboard shortcuts for searching & adding items, adding customer details, saving and printing invoices

Simple to use billing interface which requires no formal training for salespersons

Creating and editing multiple bills at the same time

Barcode scanning, new barcode generation and printing which supports a variety of printers and configurations

Automated inventory management directly from billing activities

Business reporting across 20+ PDF & Excel reports

Support for sending customised bulk promotional SMS to customers

Affordable pricing compared to traditional solutions in the market

Simplication of retail biz

myBillBook aims to simplify the problems that retail businesses face on a daily basis such as slower billing software, manual stock tracking, managing multiple outlets, etc. and provide an affordable POS billing solution.

FloBiz Founder and CTO, Rakesh Yadav, said, “We are very excited about the launch of POS Billing to extend the offerings of our flagship product myBillBook. With POS Billing, retailers and franchises will now be able to reduce time, improve efficiency and experience a seamless way of billing and inventory management at storefronts.”

Sushmita Rawat, Director of Products, FloBiz said, “While our myBillBook app works delightfully for a variety of businesses, there were continuous requests for POS Billing from retail businesses which paved the way for its development. We conducted extensive research across several categories like FMCG, grocery, F&B and fashion and discovered that saving time at counters during checkout requires a quick, seamless and robust solution that can be plug-and-play, with practically no need of training. From scanning items, generating invoices and maintaining inventory to business reporting and staff management, myBillBook POS Billing has been meticulously designed to cater to all the pressing needs of Indian retailers and franchise businesses.”

Customer reaction

"myBillBook POS is just the right billing software for my grocery business. It's really fast and it's so easy to use that my staff learned to use it within a few minutes. The support for unlimited barcode generation and printing of barcodes & invoices is really the best part about myBillBook POS. I'm saving time while handling a rush of customers. I recommend all retailers in India to use myBillBook POS,” said Mahadev Jadhav, Owner of Ewish India Pvt Ltd, who runs a grocery delivery business in Bangalore.

GST billing, accounting software

Launched in January 2020, myBillBook is GST Billing and Accounting Software available on both Android and Desktop. It helps SMBs record sales, purchases and expenses which automates inventory maintenance, receivable/ payable tracking and business reporting. It has grown rapidly to the scale of over 12 lakh monthly active businesses that record trades worth Rs 8,000 crore every month.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 04:58 PM IST