Fintech company Nivesh offers digital gold as an investment option on its platform

Nivesh, a digital-first financial services company, has added digital gold as another investment option on its platform to provide a world-class wealth management experience to its users. The company has partnered with MMTC-PAMP to offer Digital Gold as an investment option.

What is digital gold?

Digital gold is the virtual investment of gold with pure gold as its underlying asset and translates into holding gold virtually. One can be assured of highest level of purity of gold as MMTC-PAMP offers 24K, 999.9 purest gold that is safely secured in 100 percent secure and insured bank grade vaults on behalf of investors. With LBMA accredited gold being available for as low as Re 1, it is a safe and sound investment being offered on Nivesh’s platform.

Investment option

Talking about adding another investment option, Anurag Garg, Nivesh Founder and CEO, said, “We had started our journey with offering mutual funds as an investment option. Over the years, we have expanded our offerings and today we are glad to introduce Digital Gold as another investment option for our customers. Digital Gold is an excellent mode of holding gold and building investment gradually in the long-term without associated costs of storage and safety. We are making investments in digital gold easier for our users through our platform.”

MMTC-PAMP brings together MMTC Ltd, a Government of India Undertaking and Switzerland-based bullion brand, PAMP SA.

Sharing her views on this collaboration, Anika Agarwal, President, Consumer Business MMTC-PAMP said, “Digital Gold is a dynamic investment instrument that is completely liquid by allowing investors to buy/sell at any time, without levying any transaction or exit charges and unlike gold jewellery, digital gold doesn’t incur making charges. Whenever required, investors could liquidate their investments 24x7 with a single click going by real-time rates. Nivesh offering digital gold on its platform will mean the proliferation of digital gold into lower tier cities and will help people be cognizant of a newer, safer, investment option.”

Nivesh, a wealth creation platform, enables its users to grow their wealth using science, data, and technology. It offers other investment options such as mutual funds, fixed deposits, peer-to-peer lending, Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), NPS and bonds.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 08:43 AM IST