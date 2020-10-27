Financing India: India-Israel relationship is relatively young, and raring to grow

India has had a rather complex relationship with Israel, at least in the beginning. But once diplomatic channels were established in 1992, both countries have found more reasons to work together than otherwise. However, even before diplomatic ties could be normalised, India always had a secret door open for Israel – especially when it came to defence ties.

But lately, both countries have begun focussing on areas other than defence. It began with India seeking out Israel’s technology for agriculture, then water and now for urban security as well. And this does not include technologies related to IT, medicare and a variety of other disciplines. This has further deepened connections and has translated into the growing trade and commerce between both countries.

Many Indian companies like Tata Group, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Sun Pharma L&T Technology Services, Infosys, among others have entered into strategic tie-ups with Israel.

Many Israeli companies like ADAMA, Alumayer, Avgol, Aqwis, Ecoppi, Eli Haj, Huliot, IDE, Metzerplas, Naa’n Dan Jain, Netafim, Plasson, Polemix, Rivulis, Teva Pharmaceuticals among others have invested in India.

