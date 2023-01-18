Financial services bureau recommends Rashmi Singh as Oriental Insurance CMD | Image: Oriental Insurance (Representative)

Rashmi Raman Singh has been suggested by the Financial Services Institutions Bureau to take over as chairman and managing director of Oriental Insurance Company Ltd.

Singh is the Oriental Insurance Company's director and general manager at the moment.

According to a notification, the bureau spoke with five applicants on Tuesday for the position of CMD.

A government agency called the Financial Services Institutions Bureau is in charge of appointing individuals to the boards of public sector banks, financial institutions, and insurance firms.

