Financial services bureau recommends Rashmi Singh as Oriental Insurance CMD

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
Rashmi Raman Singh has been suggested by the Financial Services Institutions Bureau to take over as chairman and managing director of Oriental Insurance Company Ltd.

According to a notification, the bureau spoke with five applicants on Tuesday for the position of CMD.

A government agency called the Financial Services Institutions Bureau is in charge of appointing individuals to the boards of public sector banks, financial institutions, and insurance firms.

