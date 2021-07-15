Financial inclusion will continue to be a policy priority after COVID-19 pandemic: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

"In order to make the post-pandemic recovery more inclusive and sustainable, FI would continue to be our policy priority," Das said.

To measure the extent of financial inclusion in the country, it has been decided to construct and periodically publish a financial inclusion index (FII), he said, adding an announcement was made some time back about such an index.

The index will have parameters across the three dimensions, including access, usage and quality, he said, adding "work on FII is underway and the index will be published very shortly by the Reserve Bank".

Das said financial inclusion is a key driver of sustained and balanced economic growth, which helps reduce inequality and poverty, and while we have made tremendous strides on this aspect, the pandemic has created newer challenges and complexities.

"The financial system will have a crucial role to fulfil the aspirations and needs of our economy on the mend," he said.

During the pandemic, the RBI's efforts on financial inclusion have helped in enabling the government to provide timely support through cash transfers under the Direct Benefit Transfer schemes, Das said, adding Rs 5.53 lakh crore was transferred digitally across 319 government schemes spread over 54 ministries in FY21.

The RBI has taken a slew of measures to mitigate the impact of COVID, including rate cuts, on-tap liquidity, cash reserve ratio exemptions and tweaks in the priority sector lending scheme, he said.

Payments are the lifeline of an economy and the operationalisation of Payment Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) will provide the necessary impetus for the development of payment acceptance infrastructure in tier-3 to tier-6 centres and northeastern states, Das said, adding that the fund is an initiative jointly carried out by the RBI, banks and card networks.

He said substantial progress has been made by banks with respect to financial inclusion plans (FIPs), which the RBI has advised them to prepare.

Greater focus is now being given to addressing the vulnerable segments of the economy and population while paying attention to consumer protection and enhancing the capacity of customers so that responsible and sustainable use of financial services can be achieved, the governor said.