Financepeer raises $31 mn in Series B funding from QED Investors, Aavishkaar Capital

Financepeer, edu-fintech startups, has announced it has raised $31 million in Series B funding round led by US VC QED Investors and Mumbai-based Aavishkaar Capital.

This round also saw participation from US-based edu-tech investor Ardent Ventures, DMI Sparkle Fund, DMI, 9Unicorn, LC Nueva AIF and Maxar VC.

Financepeer plans to utilize the funds to enhance its technology platform and offerings, expand and strengthen its education-institution partnerships, and deepen its reach in rural areas to enable more students, especially the girl students, to get easy access to quality education, it said in a press statement.

Founded in 2017 by seasoned alumni from IIT/IIM/Stanford, Rohit Gajbhiye, Sunit Gajbhiye, Naveesh Reddy and Debi Prasad Baral, Financepeer caters to both offline and online education providers including pre-schools, K-12, colleges, universities, offline test prep, ed-tech, and skilling.

Rohit Gajbhiye, CEO, Financepeer, said, “Financepeer has processed more than $100 million of fees on its platform. Our mission is to bring revolution in the education space through neo banking and at the same time create an impact at the bottom of the pyramid, via increasing access to quality education. This mission is further strengthened and eased off with relevant industry stalwarts QED, Aavishkaar and Ardent Ventures joining us.”

Sandeep Patil, Partner & Head of Asia, a fintech-focused venture capital firm QED, said: “We are thrilled to back Rohit, Naveesh, Debi, Sunit and the team. FinancePeer's quest to leverage financial technology to deliver on important socio-economic and development objectives is more important today than ever.”

Sushma Kaushik, Partner, Aavishkaar Capital, said, “By investing in Financepeer, we are realizing our dream of building a financial ecosystem that would nurture people’s educational aspirations through technology across the emerging low- and middle-income population."

Phil Bronner, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Ardent Venture Partners, said, “It is our experience that the right capital and support in the early stage can result in significant value creation.This is our first investment in India, and we are excited about the partnership.”

There are over 362 million students in India, who spend more than $216 billion annually on education. The average Indian household spend on education and skilling has seen a significant increase over the last few years. “However, access to credit from formal financial institutions eludes this segment. Financepeer offers innovative digital-enabled financing solutions through institutional partnerships to students seeking credit support for fee payment,” Rohit Gajbhiye added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:18 PM IST