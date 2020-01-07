Finance ministry likely to provide income tax relief to middle class in Union Budget 2020

One of the officials told the Indian Express, “We are going through a number of suggestions. One view is to remove all surcharges on middle class and to keep the income tax structure simple. Some tax relief is being thought of, either in the form of an adjustment of tax slabs or the removal of the surcharges.”

The finance ministry is also working on possible measures and an increase in tax incentive for new home purchase could be provided to push home purchase and absorption of unsold inventory.

The ministry is mulling these measures ahead of the Budget for 2020-21, which may be presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The Economic Survey is expected to be announced on January 31.

The government is mulling a restructuring of personal income tax rates to encourage the middle class to spend more in its bid to boost consumption. The finance ministry is currently holding discussions to present concrete proposals in next year's Union Budget.