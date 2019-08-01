Finance Ministry begins hunt for new RBI deputy governor post Viral Acharya exit

Mumbai: The finance ministry has sought applications for the post of RBI deputy governor, a position that fell vacant after Viral Acharya resigned six months before the scheduled end of his term.

"The appointment will be for a period of three years and the person will be eligible for re-appointment," said the ministry while inviting applications for the post of RBI deputy governor.

The applicant should not be more than 60 years of age as on July 24. According to a notice published on the ministry's website, the applicant should have at least 25 years of work experience in public administration, including at the level of secretary or equivalent in the central government.