Finance Ministry asks revenue collectors to meet tax target of Rs 13.4 lakh crore

The Union Finance Ministry has asked the revenue collectors to meet tax target despite USD 20 billion of corporate tax cuts.

According to Bloomberg, on December 16 a video conferencing was held between the Union Finance Ministry and revenue collectors in which it was exhorted to meet the direct tax mop-up target of Rs 13.4 lakh crore ($187 billion). Collection in the eight months to November grew at 5% from a year earlier, against the desired 17%.

In fiscal year 2019, the central government had collected Rs 20.80 trillion in gross tax revenue. In 2019-20, it hopes to collect Rs 24.61 trillion, or 18.32% more. In the first seven months of fiscal 2019-20, the tax collected has grown just 1.22%, reported Live Mint.