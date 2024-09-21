 Finance Ministry Asks Banks to Put In Place Oversight Mechanism For Efficient Management Of Pending Cases In DRTs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFinance Ministry Asks Banks to Put In Place Oversight Mechanism For Efficient Management Of Pending Cases In DRTs

Finance Ministry Asks Banks to Put In Place Oversight Mechanism For Efficient Management Of Pending Cases In DRTs

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, who chaired a meeting with chairpersons of Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunals (DRATs) and Presiding Officers of Debt Recovery of Tribunals (DRTs) also discussed some of the best practices followed in DRTs.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Ministry Of Finance |

The Finance Ministry on Saturday asked banks to put in place effective monitoring and oversight mechanisms for efficient management of pending cases in Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs).

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, who chaired a meeting with chairpersons of Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunals (DRATs) and Presiding Officers of Debt Recovery of Tribunals (DRTs) also discussed some of the best practices followed in DRTs.

It has been emphasied that some of the best practices can be adopted across DRTs for better outcomes, an official statement said.

During the meeting it was also deliberated that banks should clearly define the policy for small and high-value cases pending in DRTs for optimising the recovery and all stakeholders should work collectively to reduce pendency and take effective measures for optimisation of recovery.

FPJ Shorts
Centre Clears Appointment Of Chief Justices Of 7 High Courts; Check Details
Centre Clears Appointment Of Chief Justices Of 7 High Courts; Check Details
MNS Opposes Pakistani Film The Legend of Maula Jatt's Release In India, Threatens Agitation: 'Don't Want Art At Cost Of Our Soldiers'
MNS Opposes Pakistani Film The Legend of Maula Jatt's Release In India, Threatens Agitation: 'Don't Want Art At Cost Of Our Soldiers'
Bengaluru Crime: 29-Year-Old Woman's Dismembered Body, Cut Into Over 30 Pieces, Found Stuffed Inside Refrigerator In Malleswaram House; Videos Surface
Bengaluru Crime: 29-Year-Old Woman's Dismembered Body, Cut Into Over 30 Pieces, Found Stuffed Inside Refrigerator In Malleswaram House; Videos Surface
Tirupati Prasad Controversy: Outrage In Ayodhya Over Alleged Use Of Animal Fat In Laddus Distributed During Prana Pratishtha Ceremony
Tirupati Prasad Controversy: Outrage In Ayodhya Over Alleged Use Of Animal Fat In Laddus Distributed During Prana Pratishtha Ceremony
Read Also
'Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024': CBDT Launches Initiative With Reduced Settlement Amounts...
article-image

Faster recovery would help in ploughing back the capital stuck in pending cases to the economy for productive use, it said.

While formulating settlement policy, banks to take into account the transaction costs in mind while pursuing pending recovery cases was emphasised.

It was decided that the DRT Regulations 2024 which have a number of improved features over the earlier DRT Regulation 2015 to be adopted by all DRTs with an objective to make the DRT process more effective and less time consuming.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Finance Ministry Asks Banks to Put In Place Oversight Mechanism For Efficient Management Of Pending...

Finance Ministry Asks Banks to Put In Place Oversight Mechanism For Efficient Management Of Pending...

'This Is India Not The West': Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta Calls For Airlines To Serve...

'This Is India Not The West': Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta Calls For Airlines To Serve...

A Powerful Mid-Range Smartphone: Infinix Zero 40 5G

A Powerful Mid-Range Smartphone: Infinix Zero 40 5G

Mumbai Real Estate: Rare Enterprises CEO Utpal Sheth Purchases ₹123 Crore Sea-View Apartment In...

Mumbai Real Estate: Rare Enterprises CEO Utpal Sheth Purchases ₹123 Crore Sea-View Apartment In...

September Set To Be Busiest Month For IPOs In 14 Years: RBI

September Set To Be Busiest Month For IPOs In 14 Years: RBI