Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's video of buying vegetables sparks debate

In a video shared on Twitter by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office on Saturday, she was seen buying vegetables and interacting with vegetable vendors during her day-long visit to Chennai. This video has sparked debates among the netizens.
The reactions to the video ranged from praise to criticism. Some people commented on rising vegetable prices and wondered if the Finance Minister now understood how inflation is impacting budgets, while others appreciated the down-to-earth approach.
The recent rise in food prices has spiked inflation, which has been above RBI's tolerance limit for the past eight months. Retail inflation in August was at 7 per cent owing to rising prices of food items like fruits and vegetables.
- With inputs from IANS
