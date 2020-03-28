Finance Minister asks banks to keep adequate liquidity at branches, ATMs

"Had a detailed conversation with chiefs of banks-public and private. Encouraging to know that they are doing their best, even during the lockdown," she said on Twitter. "They are certain that they will ensure customer service without disruption. Social distancing is being adhered to as well." The finance minister asked banks to make sure there was adequate liquidity at the branch, automated teller machine and banking correspondent level. Sitharaman assured bankers that specific problems raised by them will be addressed through coordination with state governments.

In her interaction, Sitharaman encouraged bankers to keep up their efforts in providing uninterrupted banking services across the country. Department of Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda, along with other senior officials of the department, participated in the calls. While bank branches are one of the few exceptions to the nationwide lockdown announced late Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, customers have thronged branches and automated teller machines amid rumours that they could be shuttered too.

On Friday, Department of Financial Services Secretary Debashish Panda tried to dispel these rumours, saying all customer service bank branches were operational and there was sufficient cash across automated teller machines.