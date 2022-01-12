Finahub selects MatchMove to enable gold-backed lending solutions for NBFCs

Finahub Technology Solutions has selected MatchMove to enable gold-backed lending solutions for NBFCs in India to offer wallets & prepaid cards to customers for gold-backed lending, under the brand "Akshayous".

Akshayous is a gold-backed BNPL product launched by Finahub that enables customers to deposit their gold jewellery with a partner NBFC.

This presents a market opportunity for Finahub and Akshayous.

The product especially empowers salaried women to unlock the value of their gold jewellery.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 03:06 PM IST