Finahub selects MatchMove to enable gold-backed lending solutions for NBFCs

Finahub Technology Solutions has selected MatchMove to enable gold-backed lending solutions for NBFCs in India to offer wallets & prepaid cards to customers for gold-backed lending, under the brand "Akshayous".
Akshayous is a gold-backed BNPL product launched by Finahub that enables customers to deposit their gold jewellery with a partner NBFC.
This presents a market opportunity for Finahub and Akshayous.
The product especially empowers salaried women to unlock the value of their gold jewellery.
(With inputs from ANI)
