Filter Coffee Co bags Digital Marketing duties for Waffle Mill

Filter Coffee Co., Digital Marketing Agency announced its acquisition of the Digital Marketing & Creative mandate for Waffle Mill. It will now be responsible for crafting and managing the brand’s communication across digital and social media.

Waffle mill is India’s packaged waffle brand with a range of waffles from around the world. Since its inception, Filter Coffee Co. has effectively collaborated with many prestigious brands in lifestyle, beauty, hospitality, FMCG and corporate space. They will now be piloting Waffle Mill’s digital strategy, social media, e-commerce, creative communication and influencer marketing; thus, focusing to disseminate the richness of their waffles being offered across the Indian markets. The brand will veritably strengthen the core expertise of various digital channels.

“We are extremely excited to start our association with Filter Coffee Co.! From our very first meeting, we felt that the team’s vision for our brand was totally aligned with our own. Their creative strategies and 360-degree approach are exactly what our brand needs to move to the next level and we’re looking forward to what we know will be a fruitful partnership and a great growth ride for all of us at Waffle Mill,” said Sahil Engineer, Founder, Waffle Mill..

Anuja Deora, Founder, Filter Coffee Co., said, “Filter Coffee Co. is elated to be working with Waffle Mill that operates across diverse verticals to pave the way for relevant, compelling and tailored made concepts to bond with its target audience. We foresee our role in nurturing the momentum and augmentation of the brand portfolio to build greater appeal for the brand via our disruptive content, e-commerce and influencer strategy. We look forward to a great association ahead.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 08:36 AM IST