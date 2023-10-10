Fight against Brand Bidding or Online Brand Protection |

Stop overpaying for your own organic traffic. Now, brand bidding is a modern problem that has many ways to be solved. However, not all brand owners realize how much it harms their budget since this issue is rarely recognizable. But the good thing is that you could easily protect your business from this phenomenon. How exactly? Stay here and let us help you find out.

How Serious The Brand Bidding Is?

Affiliate networks and webmasters literally force you to pay for nothing. For example, by using contextual advertising when it is prohibited. This usually happens when a real person is actually interested in your brand, Googles you, and goes to your website, taking the target action. And for this, you pay your affiliate.

Using contextual advertising as a promotion method, affiliate programs blatantly steal your organic traffic and want to get paid for nothing. It is a serious issue since you waste your budget where every dollar matters.

How To Save The Brand From Bidding: Popular Advice

And again, shortly speaking, bidding steals your organic traffic and makes you pay for nothing. In the digital world, the term "trademarking" refers to the process by which companies bid on trademarked phrases or brand names of their competitors in search engine advertising. This tactic can mislead potential customers and take away traffic that belongs to a competitor. Firstly, in 100 cases, this leads to damage to the brand's reputation and its earnings. Luckily, there are several ways you can prevent this from happening to your competitors.

Always Keep Your Business In An Eye

No business will ever thrive without supervision, since it is like a young kid. For instance, keep an eye on Instagram, TikTok, and search engine results for your company. Any instances of brand bidding should be immediately identified and dealt with. To keep an eye on your brand and spot any unlawful usage of your trademarked words, you may employ digital brand protection services.

Get Your Rights Officially

To prevent bids on your brand, you must register your trademarks. It offers legal defense from any unlawful use of your company name or other phrases that are protected by trademarks. Additionally, it enables you to file a lawsuit against any violators. An investment for a long time that can protect you against future losses is trademark registration.

Keywords Help In A Unique Way. Even The Negative Ones

You may avoid having your ads show up in searches for particular terms by using negative keywords in your search engine advertising campaigns. If you sell clothes, for instance, you might use negative keywords like "Uniqlo" or "Zara" to stop your advertisements from showing up when people search for such brands. By doing this, you may avoid spending money on pointless clicks and stop your advertising from running alongside those of your rivals.

Legalize The Issue

Of course, you can file a lawsuit against the infringer if you discover instances of brand bidding. This may entail suing or mailing cease-and-desist letters . Legal action can be time-consuming and costly, but it can also be useful in putting a halt to brand bidding and preserving the reputation of your business.

Just Use Special Tools

There are services on the internet that help with detecting brand bidding. It works with special algorithms and is considered the perfect solution for those who don't want to do all the manual work.

