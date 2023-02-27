e-Paper Get App
FICCI appoints Shailesh Pathak as new Secretary General

Pathak will take over the charge on March 1. Arun Chawla, now Director General, will retire on June 30, 2023, and move into an advisory position, according to a separate FICCI announcement

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 03:23 PM IST
FICCI appoints Shailesh Pathak as new Secretary General | Image: ANI

Shailesh Pathak, a former bureaucrat, has been chosen to serve as the new secretary general of FICCI, the business organization announced on Monday.

"In a career spanning 37 years, Pathak has spent time in government as an IAS Officer as well as helmed large companies in the private sector."

"His extensive international exposure includes an Eisenhower Fellowship in 2000 as an emerging Indian Leader, an EU Visitor Program hosted by the European Commission 2003, and a Chevening scholarship at the University of Oxford in 2011," FICCI stated.

