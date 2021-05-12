Few days after Tesla says self-driving technology not possible this year, Elon Musk claims it will be out in coming weeks

This time Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is in the news not for his cryptocurrency frenzy. But for declaring the time period for a full self-driving beta version 9.0 (FSD V9.0). Musk responding to a Twitter user said that it will be open for a subscription in a month's time and the beta version 9.0 will be out in a few weeks’ time.

He makes this statement just few days after Tesla informed a regulator in Calfornia, it may not achieve full self-driving technology by the end of this year. According to a Reuters report, a few days back, the company had told the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Musk posted, “We had to focus on removing radar and confirming safety. That release goes out next week to US production. Then a week or two to polish pure vision FSD and V9 beta will be released.” He claimed that there is a vast difference between V8 and V9.