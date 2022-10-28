Festive spirit raises gold price in India, even as World Bank predicts 4% drop globally

Gold Jewellery remains popular in India across festivals and wedding season. |

Gold demand in India may have surged to record levels during the festive season, but the yellow metal’s glitter has faded globally with an 8 per cent dip in prices in the July-September quarter. The World Bank has also predicted gloomy times for the precious metal ahead, as another 4 per cent decline in rates has been forecast. But gold continues to gain value in India and is priced at Rs 4,710 per gram for 22 carat compared to Rs 4,700 per gram on the previous day, while for 24 carat rates went up to Rs 5,128 per gram.

Might shine if US Fed shift’s stance

Bogged down by a strong dollar globally, Gold has still managed to retain its allure in India, thanks to its importance during auspicious occasions such as festivals and weddings. Gold is seen as a safeguard against inflation, since its a secure investment in physical form, and its prices may be elevated on hopes that the US Federal Reserve will go slow on interest rate hikes.

Amidst these developments, Chennai’s gold prices are on top with Rs 4,745 per gram for 22 carat and Rs 5,176 a gram for 24 carat.

Delhi came in second with 22 carat gold selling for Rs 4,725 per gram and 24 carat for Rs 5,153 a gram.

Mumbai and Kolkata both offered 22 carat gold for Rs 4,710 per gram while 24 carat is available for Rs 5,128 per gram in both cities.

Digital gold a hit in tech-savvy India?

Apart from precious metals in physical form such as gold biscuits and jewellery, electronic receipts and digital gold also witnessed high demand. A trading platform SafeGold reported that 57 lakh users bought digital gold during the festive season. Thanks to the sales on Diwali, PC Jewellers also posted healthy profits, and other brands are expected to report similar earnings.