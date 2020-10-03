Festive sale begins: Flipkart's Big Billion Days dates out; Amazon’s dates awaited

Over years, e-commerce companies have managed to built this anticipation around the festive day sales. It has become an event when millions from urban and rural India get online to get the best deal on products of their choice.
Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal announce the festive day sale event well in advance while revealing the dates after building some hype around the event.
On Saturday finally, Walmart-owned Flipkart stated it will be hosting its annual 'The Big Billion Days' sale from October 16-21.
The six-day event will focus on delivering its promise of a wide range of products with great value propositions to existing and new consumers while providing growth opportunities to MSMEs and sellers across the country, a statement said.
Meanwhile, Amazon, a competition of Flipkart, is expected to announce its sale dates next week.
Meanwhile, Snapdeal will hold its first sale in mid-October to coincide with Navratri festivities. Its next two sales will run in late October and early November.
During the festive season, most companies invest heavily to strengthen its supply chain and other capacities to meet the huge demand.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the new trends among the festive season will be sales of electronics and home furnishing products due to a rise in work from home.
A report by RedSeer estimates that festive sales this year are expected to almost double and touch USD 7 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) as compared to USD 3.8 billion in the same period last year.
Flipkart said it has enabled new and convenient payment offerings on its platform to pave the way for an inclusive and consumer-centric shopping experience. "This year, the sale-event will create over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs as sellers, artisans, and brands gear up to fulfill consumer demand. Flipkart has enabled thousands of new sellers to join its platform in the last six months while hand-holding them through their e-commerce journey," it said.
In the case of Amazon, it has claimed to create 1 lakh jobs this festive season.
"This festive event continues to focus on Flipkart's commitment to providing value for consumers, opportunities for growth for MSMEs and sellers, and employment generation through e-commerce," Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.
Through strong partnerships with brands and sellers, Flipkart has tapped into the power of interconnected businesses and technology to bring consumers a wide range of products at great prices at their doorsteps this festive season, he added.
Flipkart is also working with celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sudeep Kiccha, and Mahesh Babu, who will be seen in creative avatars as they engage with 'The Big Billion Days' event.
