Festive sale begins: Flipkart's Big Billion Days dates out; Amazon’s dates awaited

Over years, e-commerce companies have managed to built this anticipation around the festive day sales. It has become an event when millions from urban and rural India get online to get the best deal on products of their choice.

Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal announce the festive day sale event well in advance while revealing the dates after building some hype around the event.

On Saturday finally, Walmart-owned Flipkart stated it will be hosting its annual 'The Big Billion Days' sale from October 16-21.

The six-day event will focus on delivering its promise of a wide range of products with great value propositions to existing and new consumers while providing growth opportunities to MSMEs and sellers across the country, a statement said.

Meanwhile, Amazon, a competition of Flipkart, is expected to announce its sale dates next week.

Meanwhile, Snapdeal will hold its first sale in mid-October to coincide with Navratri festivities. Its next two sales will run in late October and early November.